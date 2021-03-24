Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Mother On Birth Anniversary, Pens Heartfelt Note

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who has given some of the most memorable hit songs from the 1940s to 2007, took to Twitter and remembered her mother Shevanti Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. Lata Mangeshkar shared a picture of her mother while offering her respects on the special day. "Namaskar. Aaj meri pujya mataji ki jayanti hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar uske paavan charano’n sar rakhkar naman karte hain." (Greetings, Today is the birth anniversary of my respected mother, we bow down to her feet and offer our prayers)

Lata Mangeshkar remembers mother on birth anniversary

Apart from sharing her wishes, Lata Mangeshkar also shared a glimpse of the tributes that poured in at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune that is built after her father's name. She shared a picture with the statue of her mother built in the hospital with flowers and lamps lit around on the auspicious occasion. Lata mentioned the entire staff of the hospital paid tribute to her mother while offering their prayers.

After Lata’s father passed away, it was her mother who took care of the family and stayed with them through the thick and thin for almost 53 years. Lata has always been vocal about the life lessons and teachings that she received from her parents. She has also spoken to lengths about how even today she has stuck to the teachings of her mother and follows in the footsteps that her mother has advised her on. Lata Mangeshkar considers her mother as her strength and tries to recapitulate her teachings when she gets stuck somewhere in life.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital,Pune mein Mai ko di hui shraddhanjali. pic.twitter.com/zWVN9p56HW — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 24, 2021

The singer through her tributes in the past has often described the love of her mother who played the role of a father as well. Lata has also shared in the past how her mother has inculcated and learned to live with self-respect from her mother. Meanwhile, Lata Mangeskar’s songs are still a huge hit among her fans and have received an ample amount of love and appreciation for her melodious voice. Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs include Naam Gum Jayega, Yaara Sili Sili, Dil To Pagal Hai, Aapki Nazro Ne, Wada Na Tod, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, and many others.



(Image credit: Twitter/ PTI)