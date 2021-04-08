Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Pandit Ravi Shankar On His Birth Anniversary; See Picture

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar paid a tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar on his birth anniversary. Pandit Ravi Shankar was a sitar virtuoso and music composer known for composing the music of the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray. On his 101st birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the maestro along with a heartwarming note.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers Pandit Ravi Shankar on his birth anniversary

In her tweet, Lata Mangeshkar said that Pandit Ravi Shankar had mesmerised the world with the music of his sitar. She also mentioned that he was a devotee of goddess Saraswati and added, "Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun" (I would like to send my greetings to him). The singer also shared a black and white photo of the two from their active years where they are seen having a conversation during an event.

Reactions on Lata Mangeshkar's tribute

Several fans of Pandit Ravi Shankar and Lata Mangeshkar replied to her tweet. A Twitter user shared one of his last few pictures from his old age. In the picture, Pandit Ravi Shankar was seen playing his Sitar at a music event. He paid a tribute to him and also shared a YouTube link of the video from the music event. Another wrote that there are only a few geniuses in the music industry from Lata's generation and the two in the picture are very rare. Another user mentioned that a legend like him led society to a better future. Take a look at some of the Twitter users who paid him a tribute and replied to the veteran singer.

There are only few geniuses from India over the last 200 years... 2 of these rare gems are here in this picture. ðŸŒ» — Debarshi (@mdebarshi1981) April 8, 2021

Respect and lots of Respect to Pandit Ravi Shankar ji on His Jayanti...ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»



A Legend like Him always lead the society to a Better Future ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ Sulata Ghosh ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ§¡ðŸš© (@sulata_ghosh) April 7, 2021

A look at Lata Mangeshkar's photos

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar shared a childhood photo of herself on social media. She performed her first-ever classical piece with her father in Solapur on September 9, 1938, and the picture was clicked during the event. She shared that she couldn't believe it's been 83 years since she ever started singing. On poet Pandit Narendra Sharma's birthday, the singer shared a picture with him. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's photos here.

