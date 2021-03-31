Lata Mangeshkar Sends Prayers To President Kovind After He Undergoes Bypass Surgery

President Ram Nath Kovind who had complained of discomfort in the chest has undergone a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and sent her wishes to the President while praying for his speedy recovery.

Ram Nath Kovind undergoes bypass surgery

"Respected President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji has undergone bypass surgery. I pray to God to get well soon," the iconic singer tweeted. The news about the President's bypass surgery was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 30. He also prayed for the President's good health. "The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for a successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," Singh wrote on Twitter. Other than Rajnath, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about the President's health during his two-day visit to Bangladesh. PM Modi informed about speaking to Kovind's son and prayed for his well-being.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind hospitalised

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on March 27 after complaining of chest pain. He underwent several check-ups as per the doctors' recommendation, informed Army Hospital's health bulletin. Later, President was referred to the AIIMS Delhi for further investigations. In an official statement on March 28, 2021, President's Secretariat said, "President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable."

(Image credit: PTI)