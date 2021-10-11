Lata Mangeshkar Shares Birthday Wish For 'Amitji' With An Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Song

Much-loved singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account on Monday to extend her best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan. She addressed the actor as 'Amitji' in her tweet, as shared his iconic foot-tapping song, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from his film, Don. As the Agneepath actor turned a year older, actors from the Bollywood film industry gathered to wish him the best.

Lata Mangeshkar extends her wishes to Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday and wished him good health. She also called him a humble human being as she wished him a happy birthday. She also uploaded the link of the actor's hit number Khaike Paan Banaras Wala as she wished him. Other actors also rallied to wish the actor.

Read Lata Mangeshkar's tweet here:

नमस्कार अमितजी. आपको जन्मदिवस की अशेष शुभकामनाएँ. आप एक बहुत महान कलाकार तो हैं ही लेकिन मैं आपको इस सदी का एक बहुत विनम्र, शालीन और श्रेष्ठ इन्सान मानती हूँ.ईश्वर आपको दीर्घायु करे,और आप हमेशा स्वस्थ रहें यही मेरी मनोकामना.@SrBachchan https://t.co/m9VJVQZjP4 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 11, 2021

Big B also took to Twitter to wish himself a happy birthday. He posted a picture of himself with a rhyming proverb as the caption. He wrote, 'jab saatha tab paatha', which referred to one being considered young at the age of 60. He then continued, 'jab assi tab lassi', hinting that he is still going strong as he nears 80. He then concluded his tweet by writing, 'Understanding proverbs also needs understanding.' He added several laughing emoticons in the tweet he posted on the occasion of his birthday.

T 4057 - .. walking into the 80th ..



जब साठा (60 ) तब पाठा

जब अस्सी (80) तब लस्सी !!! 🤣🤣🤣



मुहावरे को समझना भी एक समझ है !! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hVonvz81sC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2021

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar also wished the actor on social media. He uploaded a picture of the duo enjoying a hearty laugh mentioned that Bachchan's 'infectious' laugh warmed hearts for years. He then wished him years of good health as he extended birthday wishes to him. He wrote, 'Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday.'

Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/GSibCimsh9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2021

The actor is currently hosting the much-loved, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the film, Chehre, a thriller flick helmed by Rumy Jafry. The film saw the actor take on a lead role alongside Emraan Hashmi. Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Jhund, a film that is gearing up for its release. The actor is also working on Mayday, in which he will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn. He will also take on roles in the much-awaited, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Oonchai with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan, PTI