Lata Mangeshkar Shares How People Are Benefitting From Her Shree Mangesh Vaccination Fund

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a picture from the COVID-19 vaccination center and informed about starting free vaccination drive as a part of the Shree Mangesh Vaccination Fund. The singer through her post on Twitter informed that as a part of their vaccination fund, they are receiving a good response from the people as the footfall at the center is increasing daily.

Lata Mangeshkar shares a glimpse of her vaccination fund program

Lata further wrote that her two sisters Meena and Usha have contributed and supported the campaign a lot. The singer wrote that the fund was initially started by Kalpana Hridaynath and Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar. Lata Mangeshkar has been extending her support to the state and its people amid the surge in the number of cases. Apart from helping in setting up the vaccination fund, she had earlier contributed Rs 7 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government had shared the news on Twitter. "Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help," the tweet read.

Mangesh ki kripa se aur aap sabke sehyog se humne jo“Shree Mangesh Vaccination Fund “ ke madhyam se free vaccination shuru kiya hai usey accha pratisaad mil raha hai .Ye kalpana Hridaynath aur humare Dr Dhananjay Kelkar ki hai,jisme maine Meena ne aur Usha ne unka saath diya hai. pic.twitter.com/ePzvMvoOIF — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 27, 2021

DGIPR said the CM has also appealed to the people of the state to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra donated money and urged the global community to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities have stepped forward to help people either by donating funds or by using their social media account to amplify SOS calls.

COVID-19 tally in India

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 33,90,39,861.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: MANGESHKARLATA/PIBINDIA/ Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.