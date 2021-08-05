Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar Shattered By Padma Sachdev's Death; Says 'She And Her Husband Were Family'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar felt shattered and sad after she got to know about the demise of her friend and noted author Padma Sachdev.

Written By
Prachi Arya
IMAGE: MANGESHKARLATA/Twitter/PTI


Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar felt shattered after she got to know about the demise of her friend and noted author Padma Sachdev. According to the late author's brother, Gyaneshwar Sharma, the poetess had returned from the hospital a few days ago. She came to her room from the bathroom near about four o'clock in the morning and fainted and passed away on the spot on August 4.

Lata Mangeshkar expresses grief over friend Padma Sachdev's demise

Sachdev, who was born in the Purmandal area of Jammu in 1940 in the house of Sanskrit Scholar Prof Jai Dev Badu, was hospitalised after she developed some complications on Tuesday evening, the officials told PTI. She authored many books in Dogri and Hindi. She received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2001 and was awarded the Kabir Samman for poetry for 2007-08 by the Madhya Pradesh government.

 "There was no such disease which did not bother her but she fought with every disease courageously", said Gyaneshwar about her sister who was the first modern woman poet of Dogri language. Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and also expressed grief on her departure by sharing a throwback picture with the late author. "What can I say, hearing the news of my dear friend and famous writer, poet, and musician Padma Sachdev's passing away? We had a very old friendship, Padma and her husband were just like members of our family. She requested my shows in America", she tweeted reminiscing the cherished memories with the noted author.

Further, the Lag Jaa Gale singer also recalled how she had crooned some Dogri songs which were written by Padma. “I sang her Dogri songs which became very popular. Padma's husband Surinde Ji Singh ji is a good classical singer who recorded my Gurbani. There are many memories. Today I am very sad. May God rest Padma's soul in peace", the Bharat Ratna awarded singer wrote in another tweet. Padma Sachdev was an Indian poet and novelist. Addressed as the first modern woman poet of the Dogri language, the late poet also wrote in Hindi. She published several poetry collections, including 'Meri Kavita Mere Geet', which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971. 

IMAGE: MANGESHKARLATA/Twitter/PTI

