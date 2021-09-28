Lata Mangeshkar Turns 92: Madhur Bhandarkar, Madhuri & Others Hail Her Soul-stirring Voice

One of the greatest singers of India, Lata Mangeshkar, turned 92 on September 28. The singer who is known to croon some soul-stirring songs has rendered over 100 songs so far and has won many awards including the Bharat Ratna and France's Legion of honour. On her special day, several Bollywood stars including Madhur Bhandarkar, Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and more took to their respective social media handles and wished the legendary singer with long life and happiness.

Ace filmmaker Madhur shared two throwback pictures with the veteran singer on Twitter and revealed that there is not a single day that he has spent without listening to her songs. ''Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life,'' he wrote.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤

Actor Juhi Chawla who is an ardent fan of the legendary singer, also penned her wishes on the micro-blogging site. She lauded Lata Mangeshkar's beautiful voice and wrote, "100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with much love and respect." Shraddha Kapoor who is associated with Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle took to Instagram and shared a throwback family picture featuring Lata, Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kolhapure and aunt Padmini Kolhapure, along with other family members. “Happy birthday Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar,” she wrote. Ravishing actor Madhuri also penned her wishes for the stalwart on Twitter and wrote,” Happy Birthday to you Lata Mangeshkar did,” she wrote in Marathi.

A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday 🙏🙏🙏Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70's ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇💖💖💖🌼🌼🌼🎶🎶🎶 with much love and respect .

Apart from the members of the film fraternity, the singer also received birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader hailed the legendary singer for her melodious voice, humility, and passion for Indian culture. He stated that he prayed for her 'long and healthy life.' PM Modi addressed the 'Luka Chuppi' artist as 'Lata didi', and wrote, "Her melodious voice reverberates across the world." The leader also wrote that her blessings were a 'source of great strength' for him.

