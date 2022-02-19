Late Actor Rajiv Kapoor's Last Film 'Toolsidas Junior' With Sanjay Dutt Gets Release Date

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s late brother Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidar Junior is all set to release next month. Apart from the late actor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt. The sports drama which is slated to release theatrically on March 4, is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Ashutosh Gowariker took to Instagram and shared the news with the film’s poster. It is not yet known if the film would open in cinemas or have a digital release. In the poster of the sports drama, Rajive and Sanjay can be seen standing with billiards game sticks in their hands with a child standing along with them. The poster also shows Netflix written below which means that the film can reportedly have a premiere on the giant streaming platform.

Rajive Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's film gets a release date

Going by the poster, it seems that the story of the film will revolve around the game billiards with the two stars playing a key role. While captioning the poster, Ashutosh wrote, “Bachcha Hai, Phaad Dega!#ToolsidasJunior, releasing on 4th March 2022! Stay tuned!” Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due to a heart attack at the age of 58.

Earlier, Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family in memory of Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai on February 17. Kapoor family marked its presence during the special screening of the forthcoming film. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked together at the event. Ranbir looked uber-cool in a black sweater and blue jeans, while Neetu opted for a black sweater and grey trousers. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor looked stunning for the event. The duo kept it basic yet stylish. Rajiv Kapoor's brother Randhir also marked his presence at the special screening. He wore a blue suit paired with a sky blue shirt. Toolsidas Junior is a father-son story, that has been written and directed by Mridul. The film went on the floors in 2018, and also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

Image: Instagram/NeetuKapoor/Facebook/SanjayDutt