Late Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Daughter Pens Note For Him; Shares Old Pics

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was known for shows like Suryaputra Karn, Waaris and Kkusum. He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children.

A few days after his death, Diza, Siddhaanth's daughter with his ex-wife Ira, penned an emotional note to pay a tribute to her late father. Diza shared some old photos and videos featuring her close bond with her late father.

Sharing the photos, she mentioned how she is still coping with the loss and is feeling "numb." Addressing her late father, Diza revealed that she was "over possessive and protective" of him and revealed that he was her best friend.

Diza wrote, "It still hasn’t sunk in and I still don’t know how to react. I don’t want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u bcs no one can touch my papa he is only mine." She continued, "U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa’s pride. U made me feel I was capable to do anything and everything in life."

Diza reveals her promise to her late father

Diza further promised her late father that she would keep working hard and make him proud. She added, "In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying 'meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli.' U have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I’d want nothing more than to hear u call me them agn."

In concluding her note, Diza wrote, "I love u appa my fatty my oldie who was too overconfident and said 'I’m the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot.' I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly."

