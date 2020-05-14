Salman Khan Still At His Panvel Farmhouse? Read Details

Salman Khan is one of the most fans followed celebrities of the Bollywood film industry. He has been spending the lockdown at his farmhouse that is located in Panvel. Some reports stated that Salman was back in his house in Mumbai, but it seems all those reports are false. It has been confirmed to an entertainment portal that though Arpita and Salman’s mother Salma Khan returned to Mumbai more than a couple of days ago, Salman is still in his farmhouse. Salma Khan is said to have returned to Mumbai because Salman’s dad, Saleem Khan, was alone in Mumbai. Reports claimed this morning that Salman is back in Mumbai along with his mother and sister. However, an entertainment portal has clarified that all those talks are just rumours and Salman is still at the farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman Khan's spends his lockdown with friends and family

It has been all over the news that Salman Khan has been spending his quarantine in his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been stuck at his farmhouse since he had gone there before PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. He was spending time there with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and many other close friends. He recently uploaded a new music video that has been shot at the same location.

Salman Khan's latest update

On the professional end, Salman Khan released a new song, Tere Bina. The music video was completely shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse that is located in Panvel. Salman Khan had also revealed that they shoot of the video was completed in just four days. He also mentioned that this song turned out to be his “cheapest production”. The song also happens to have a special place in the hearts of Salman and Jacqueline as they took up the responsibility of completely producing it, including doing the makeup, hair, and set arrangements by themselves. Salman managed to direct and voice the lyrics of the song which is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

