Laxman Utekar's Production 'Ittu Si Baat' Locks Theatrical Release Date, See Motion Poster

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/Laxman.Utekar/Laxman10072
Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame director Laxman Utekar on Saturday announced his production venture Ittu Si Baat is set to arrive in cinema halls on June 17.
The movie is directed by debutant Adnan Ali and produced by Utekar and Narendra Hirawat's NH Studioz, best known for backing crime thriller Setters.
Utekar unveiled the motion poster announcing the release date of the film on his Instagram page.
This season of love, me and @nh_studioz present to you the Motion Poster of our new film #IttuSiBaat, a passionate love story that will surely bring some warmth in your hearts! Releasing in cinemas on 17th June 2022, the caption read.
Ittu Si Baat is set in the small town of Chunar, near Varanasi, and follows an upcoming cricketer who falls in love with his childhood friend.
Details regarding the cast of the movie are under wraps. Vishal Mishra has composed the music of the film.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.