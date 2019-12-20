From Laxmi Agarwal To Dhoni, Do You Know How Much These Heroes Were Paid For Their Biopic?

Biographies are now the new choices of filmmakers in Bollywood. There are more and more films on real-life that inspire many audiences. In some forms, the real story needs to be appreciated as well. We find out how much are the real-life heroes paid for the story rights of a biopic.

Also Read | Laxmi Agarwal Shakes A Leg On Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheeme' Song

Chhapaak

Essayed by Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal's horrific real story will be in theatres soon. According to reports, Laxmi Agarwal was paid an amount of ₹11 lakhs for the film's story rights. The filmmakers have launched the trailers until now.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The film, about former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was much awaited by fans and cricket enthusiasts. Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of the skipper. According to multiple reports, MS Dhoni was paid over ₹80 Cr for the story rights. He also had a part in the profits that were gained.

Also Read | Laxmi Agarwal Paid Only Rs 11 Lakh For 'Chhapaak', Claim Reports

Dr. Prakash Baba Amte – The Real Hero

According to multiple reports, Dr Prakash Baba Amte’s real story in the 2014 film was a historic one. However, he did not accept any money or any other kind of royalty form the filming team. They simply donated to Dr. Amte’s ashram. He did not accept any money for the story's rights either.

Also Read | Laxmi Agarwal Knows How To Style These Elegant Sarees Just Right; See Pics

Mee Sindhutai Sapkal

The 2010 film was a hit amongst many, however, the real-life hero only accepted ₹1 lakh as the amount as royalty and story rights. Her story still stands as an inspiration for many.

Mary Kom

The real story of boxer Mary Kom was a hit amongst the audience. Priyanka Chopra essayed her reel role. Mary Kom reportedly accepted ₹25 lakhs as royalty for the biopic and story rights.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

There are reports that Milkha Singh accepted ₹1 for the film. Later in an interview, Milkha Singh mentioned that the filmmakers promised 10% of the profits which has not reached the athlete yet. It remains in speculations so as to how much the real story rights needed to be paid for.

Also Read | Laxmi Agarwal's Cheerful Videos Are The Perfect Medicine To Mid-week Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.