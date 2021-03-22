'Laxmii' Movie Shooting Location: Check Out Where The Horror-comedy Movie Was Filmed

Laxmii is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, marking his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. The horror film is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, which released back in the year 2011. The movie, rather than releasing in theatres, chose to go the OTT way because of the COVID-19 pandemic and revolved around the man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Here is everything you need to know about the shooting location of Laxmii.

Laxmii movie shooting location

According to Hotstar, the horror-comedy flick starring Kiara Advani was mainly shot indoors in a studio in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Although the majority of the scenes were filmed in Mumbai, the popular track from Laxmii titled Burj Khalifa was shot on location, in Dubai. A fan took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of the temple, where the climax scene of the horror film was shot.

The first schedule of the filming began on April 22, 2019, while the next installment commenced in August 2019, with the song Burj Khalifa being shot in January 2020, a few months before the nationwide lockdown. The climax scene of the film was shot in Mumbai on February 26, 2020, and filming was completed on March 1, 2020. While it streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India, it released in theatres in the United Arab Emirates, Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.

More about the film

The film focused on the transgender community and featured a man getting possessed by the ghost of a transgender. It showcases how the spirit of a transgender person seeks revenge from a powerful and crooked MLA, who wrongfully took over her land and killed her along with her family. Laxmii was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2020, but the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally saw the light of the day in the month of November and was the first big-budget Bollywood film to stream on an OTT platform. The rights to stream the film were sold to the platform at an amount of nearly Rs 100 crores.

