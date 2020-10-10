Laxmmi Bomb Director Raghava Lawrence Thanks Fans For Trailer's Success, Recalls Kanchana

Director Raghav Lawrence took to Twitter on Friday to convey heartfelt gratitude to his fans and followers after the trailer release of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb which features Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He shared a selfie with Akshay and a note for everyone who have made the trailer of the film a success. The trailer has garnered 70 million views within the first 24 hours of its release on social media.

He wrote, "Hi friends and fans, Thanks for the love you showed for Laxmmi Bomb trailer. You gave the same support and love for Kanchana movie when I was struggling to come up in the industry without any background. Now I'm happy to see the same amount of love and support you are showing for the remake of Kanchana #Laxmmibomb in Hindi. My special thanks to Akshay Kumar sir. I need all your blessings for the success of the film."

Thanks to everyone for the love you showered for Laxmmi bomb trailer 🙏@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/EoRxF4oiYR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) October 9, 2020

Kaha tha na #Laxmmi aayegi toh ek dhamakedar bomb phodegi?😋

Thank you everyone for showing so much love to #LaxmmiBombTrailer ❤️ and making it the most viewed trailer in India in 24 Hours#YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali 💥@akshaykumar @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent pic.twitter.com/Gzpv04JRnK — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) October 10, 2020

About Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy film which has been scheduled to release in November 2020. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by a ghost who has a sassy and quirky side. The film has been jointly directed by Raghava Lawrence, Lawrence Raghavendra, Balakrishnan Thevar while Farhad Samji has prepared the script. The much-anticipated film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Muskaan Khubchandani, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Bollywood celebs pour in their love for Laxmmi Bomb trailer

Varun Dhawan, who seems to be eagerly waiting for the release of the film penned the song from one of Akshay’s prominent films Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He wrote, “Hum Hain seedha saadha Akshay Akshay.” Further, Varun also expressed his eagerness to watch the film wrote that he just cannot wait to watch Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani together.

Akshay Kumar's Brother co-actor Sidharth Malhotra also appreciated the trailer and the acting skills of the entire star cast and wrote, “Bang on, entertaining trailer. A must watch this Diwali, love and luck Akshay Kumar sir, Kiara Advani, and the entire team”. Actor Taapsee Pannu who has done several films with the ace actor also hailed the trailer on Twitter and expressed her disappointment of not being able to watch the film in the theatres. Vani Kapoor called the trailer a “firecracker” and congratulated the entire team for presenting such an amazing film.

Hum hain seedha saadha Akshay

Akshay. This Diwali

Enjoy #laxmibomb guys with Akshay sir and Kiara ma’am. Loved it https://t.co/SWVe2a4QXM — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 9, 2020

Wow!!! 😍😍😍 kya baat hai sir! Killing it! https://t.co/mQjpGQ7YTs — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) October 9, 2020

Bang💥on entertaining trailer😄a must watch this Diwali , love and luck @akshaykumar paaji and @advani_kiara and team ! https://t.co/8HBguwmRFz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 9, 2020

You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres ! https://t.co/un1WifWCjs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 9, 2020

