'Laxmmi Bomb' Makers Disable 'Like/Dislike' Count On YouTube; Netizens React

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer on Friday released the trailer of their much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb but the makers disabled the 'Like/Dislike' count button on YouTube. Netizens quickly observed this and slammed them for being 'coward'.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 became the most disliked trailer globally with 13 million dislikes on YouTube. One user asked Laxmmi Bomb makers, 'Why scared of public opinion?' [sic]

Self-acclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan also wrote, "Now pls boycott trailer of #LaxmmiBomb while you can’t dislike it. And wait for the release to make it lowest rating film. Thanks!" [sic]

After seeing the dislikes on #Sadak2Trailer Akshay postponed release date of Laxmibomb, then before trailer release he made video and requested public to not to hate all stars.



Still he disabled like/Dislike button on #LaxmmiBombTrailer, what a coward 🙏 tier3 star for a reason. pic.twitter.com/AoggcBOzDh — 🏹MASS✨RADHE🏹 (@Freak4Salman) October 9, 2020

Disliked✔️Ye dekho ye h Inki Himmat.Dar dekh rahe ho,dekh rahe ho?

Dislike k numbers he gayab.

Ye samjhte h numbers chupane se inki film hit ho jayegi.Darpok sab k sab BULLYwood wale

Young SSR k young fans se dar gaye😂😂

Keep Disliking they need Self-Realisatn #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/CQBAqWGz4V — RockingAkashSSR—-Am i a BOT? (@AkashSSRJustice) October 9, 2020

Earlier, what caught everyone's attention by the end of the trailer in Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb was the scream scene. The scene reminded fans and netizens of Sangharsh that released in 1999 and the iconic scene by Ashutosh Rana. The scene in the movie where Rana does the shrill scream to scare Preity Zinta is still deeply instilled in people's memories and it surfaced when Akshay did a similar act in Laxmmi Bomb.

Fashion critic Diet Sabya shared a post about the same and many thought that Ashutosh Rana did it better than Akshay Kumar. One fan wrote, "I thought the same when I saw the trailer today. And Ashutosh Rana any day killed it!!" [sic] Another wrote, "No one can beat Ashutosh Rana..this is his iconic scene...scared the hell out me in childhood" [sic]

Laxmmi Bomb, produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out! Here's how fans reacted to Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie

Akshay Kumar announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer release date with stinging tagline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.