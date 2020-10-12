'Laxmmi Bomb' Release: What To Expect From This Akshay Kumar Starrer?

Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is all set for Laxmmi Bomb’s release on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will be seen in a brand new avatar in the film. The horror-comedy film, which also features Kiara Advani in the lead role, is the official Hindi remake of the 2011-released Tamil film Kanchana. The plot of the movie revolves around a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman known as Laxmmi. Here's what one can expect from Akshay Kumar's forthcoming movie.

What to expect from Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy movie that has been scheduled to release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020. The plot of this movie revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by a ghost who has a sassy yet quirky side. The movie has been jointly helmed by Raghava Lawrence, Lawrence Raghavendra, Balakrishnan Thevar. The script has been prepared by Farhad Samji and it stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Muskaan Khubchandani, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Taking his role to another tangent in the trailer of the film, Akshay Kumar makes his transformation into a transgender that has various shades to her character. The trailer shows Kiara Advani’s mother. played by Ayesha Raza, particularly afraid of shadows and Akshay Kumar does his best to rid her of the fear. His equation with his father-in-law also seems quite uncomfortable. Akshay Kumar’s behaviour slowly begins to change and he acquires a feminine trait. Besides this, his character doesn’t believe in ghosts and later he himself transforms into a female and wears bangles and saree at home leaving everyone in a complete state of shock. The film, overall, seems to have a very distinctive tone and it would be interesting to see how it would turn out with such a unique story.

When is Laxmmi Bomb releasing?

Laxmmi Bomb is one of Akshay Kumar's most anticipated films so far. The movie was supposed to release earlier this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed. But now it seems the film is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Hotstar. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana which was released in the year 2011. Moreover, Laxmmi Bomb will also release in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE along with India on November 9, 2020.

