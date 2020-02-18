The Debate
Learn How To Pose Like A Hero From Ayushmann Khurrana | See Pics

Bollywood News

Leading star, fashion icon, & actor of the decade Ayushmann Khurrana always manages to strike the right pose while clicking pictures.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is amongst the most successful self-made stars of Bollywood. The actor has made his mark in almost every creative field in the industry- right from anchoring, acting, singing to writing. Khurrana has earned several awards, including the prestigious National award and the Filmfare for the Best Actor (critics). 

The star has also managed to successfully mesmerise his fans with his styling sense and a charming smile. From traditional to western, the Vicky Donor star never fails to amaze his fandom with his wonderful style. He is often praised for his impressive poses while clicking photographs. A true fan must take posing lessons from Ayushmann Khurrana. Here is the list of some of his favorites poses.

How to pose like Ayushmann Khurrana? 

The Blush Pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan gets a U/A certificate

The Look Away Stance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana clears the air about which male co-star he would kiss at a promo event

How to pose with an instrument/how to pose while sitting

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Will Ayushmann Khurrana's next three releases complete his 10-streak successes?

The simple standing pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana acing the suit looks like a pro in THESE pics

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
