Legendary Actor Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic By Posting Picture With Jaya Bachchan From 1997

Legendary actor Dharmendra got nostalgic on Sunday as he posted a throwback picture with veteran star Jaya Bachchan ahead of joining the shoot of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He took to his official Twitter handle and posted a monochrome picture from their 1971 classic movie Guddi. In Guddi, Jaya played Guddi and Dharmendra gets obsessed with the girl.

Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news 👍.....🙏🧿. pic.twitter.com/VKzY6qy091 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2021

More about Karan Johar's upcoming movie

On July 6, the makers announced that actor Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in the movie, alongside Alia Bhatt. In addition, the makers also revealed that the legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also become a part of Karan's directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. ANI reported that in the film, Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana will be from Alia's family. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, and will be released in 2022. Karan Johar shared the news of the upcoming movie on Twitter.

This ensemble cast makes this story even closer to my heart. Meet my all time favourite actors and the extraordinary family of Rocky and Rani! Coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK@aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/6jU2iiUCoR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

More about Dharmendra

Dharmendra has been a part of the film industry for a long time now. The legendary actor has essayed several roles in various films that are still considered to be cult classics. The actor joined the film industry in 1960 and since then he has worked in films like Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Apne, and several others. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor:

Dharmendra was born to a school teacher Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and his wife Satwant Kaur on December 8, 1935. It was reported he hated going to school like most kids as his father scolded him more than other children.

He always dreamt of being an actor, and after talking about it to his mother, she suggested he write a letter to the Filmfare's talent hunt.

Later, he sent the letter to a talent hunt with his pictures and he won a competition after which he moved to Mumbai from Punjab.

When Dharmendra made his debut in the film industry, he was given a salary of Rs. 51 only.

Dharmendra made his debut in Arjun Hingorani's 1960 Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, but did not see success till the release of 1966 film; Phool Aur Patthar was released. In this time of struggle, he befriended Manoj Kumar, and later both the actors went on to become superhit stars.

It has been reported that he wanted to play the role of Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay and Sanjeev Kumar was going to be seen in the role of Veeru. But due to Sanjeev's proposal to Hema, she did not want to work with him and he was replaced by Dharmendra instead. Today, she is married to Dharmendra and they have 2 daughters.

Dharmendra has played the role of the romantic hero with many leading ladies of Bollywood. This list includes stars like Meena Kumari, Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Asha Parekh, and Zeenat Aman. But his pairing with Hema Malini is regarded as the best. READ | Dharmendra Pradhan meets Manish Sisodia to discuss quality education system

(IMAGE: @AAPKADHARAM-TWITTER)

