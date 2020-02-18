Legendary Actor Rekha's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind; Check Details Here

Actor Rekha might be on a break from the big screen but she has never failed to turn heads at social gatherings or appearances. Most of the time, she is seen in her trademark heavy saree and jewellery wherever she goes. She is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood and is also considered as one of the most versatile actors to have ever graced the silver screen.

Also Read | Rekha's Adorable Moment With Her Sister At A Wedding Will Win Your Heart, Watch Video

Rekha was born in Madras, Madras State, India on October 10, 1954, as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She started her career as a child artist in 1958 before making her debut with Sawan Bhadon 12 years later. She has also won a National Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Umrao Jaan.

Also Read | Rekha Says 'yeh Danger Zone Hai', Walks Away From Amitabh Bachchan's Portrait

In her professional career spanning more than 50 years, she has acted in more than 190 films. According to various media reports, Rekha’s’ net worth is around $40 Million. She has also been a member of Parliament. She lives in a bungalow located at Bandra’s bandstand in Mumbai with Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar as her neighbours.

Also Read | When The Legendary Rekha Recited Ranveer Singh's Dialogue From 'Gully Boy'

She also has many properties in Mumbai and South India which she has given away on rent. Rekha also makes many social appearances like store openings or launch events. During her time, she was one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Rekha is known to spend her money wisely and that is why she has a huge amount of money as her savings.

Also Read | NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma Demands Authorities Take 'immediate Action' In Gargi Case

The actor was recently seen at the wedding of Bollywood artiste manager Rikku Nath's daughter along with her sister. A video of the same is going viral on the internet. In the video, Rekha and her sister can be seen enjoying each other's company and having a pleasant time together.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.