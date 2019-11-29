Legendary Freedom Fighter Films That The Patriot In You Will Love

Bollywood films have covered a wide range of topics and concepts over the years. Patriotic films have grabbed a lot of attention over the years. Here is a look at five films which were made on known freedom fighters and political dignitaries.

Best freedom fighter films to watch

1. Jallian Wala Bagh (1977)

Jallian Wala Bagh is based on the Jallian Wala Bagh massacre which happened in Amritsar, Punjab. The film was directed by Balraj Tah, who had also contributed to the script. The film stars actors like Shabana Azmi, Vinod Khanna, and Gulzar. Balraj Sahni played the role of courageous Udham Singh in the film. Balraj Tah was also the producer of this film.

2. Sardar (1993)

Sardar was a film based on the political life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The film was written by Hriday Lani and Vijay Tendulkar and directed by Ketan Mehta. The film starred Paresh Rawal, Tom Alter, and Deepika Amin in pivotal roles. Paresh Rawal was widely appreciated for his performance in the film.

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a film based on the life of one of the greatest social reformer, Dr. Ambedkar. The English film was directed by Jabbar Patel. The film starred south Indian superstar Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Gokhale amongst others. The film was loved by critics for the portrayal of a hero.

4. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a film based on the life of young revolutionary, Bhagat Singh. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, and Akhiendra Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is described as one of the best works of Ajay Devgn by most fans. The actor also won a National film award for his performance.

Read Rani Laxmibai: Bollywood Films Made On The Legendary Freedom Fighter

Also read Kangana Ranaut: 'Women Are Judged For Everything — For Having Dignity, Seeking Freedom'

5. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey was a film based on the life of Surjya Sen, an Indian revolutionary. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who also contributed to the script. The film stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. The film did not do very well at the box-office.

Read PM Modi Gave 'real Freedom' To People Of J-K: JKBJMM

Also read Won't Tolerate Taiwan Freedom Incidents: China After Carrier Passes Through Taiwan Strait

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.