Prem Chopra Makes A Filmy Appeal In His Trademark Style Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Legendary Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra on Wednesday shared a message with all his fans and asked them to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

"Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra (My name is Prem... Prem Chopra). You all know that I have performed many dangerous things on the screen. But this Coronavirus danger is way more superior than mine, this is a very dangerous virus, stay safe from the virus and take precautions. Keep your hands clean, don't touch your face, and use sanitizers also. Everything will be alright. We will conquer this villain also in a very short time."

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported around 606 positive cases of the Coronavirus and 10 people have been reported dead.

