The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prem Chopra Makes A Filmy Appeal In His Trademark Style Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood News

Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra on Wednesday sent out a video message for his fans and advised them to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Legendary Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra on Wednesday shared a message with all his fans and asked them to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. 

"Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra (My name is Prem... Prem Chopra). You all know that I have performed many dangerous things on the screen. But this Coronavirus danger is way more superior than mine, this is a very dangerous virus, stay safe from the virus and take precautions. Keep your hands clean, don't touch your face, and use sanitizers also. Everything will be alright. We will conquer this villain also in a very short time." 

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported around 606 positive cases of the Coronavirus and 10 people have been reported dead.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF