Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hails Neeraj Chopra, Other B-Town Singers Follow Suit

On Saturday Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he clinched India’s first gold medal. His win ended the nation’s 100-year wait to win a medal in athletics. Apart from being the first Indian to win a medal in athletics, Chopra also became only the second individual to win a gold medal for the country in Olympics. Shooter Abhivan Bindra was the first individual to bring back a gold medal after his stellar performance in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Right from the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar to Ankit Tiwari, Bollywood’s singers took to social media to applaud Chopra for his win.

Chopra put his best foot forward from the first round itself. He got his hands on the gold medal after his best attempt of whooping 87.58m. Chopra finished before Czech Republic’s duo, Vitezslav Vesely and Jakub Vadlejch.

After Neeraj Chopra’s win on Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to congratulate the star athlete. In her tweet, she called Chopra the pride of the country. She also appreciated him for creating history.

Mangeshkar is an iconic playback singer and music director. Apart from playing a major role in the Bollywood industry, she has also sung songs in Bengali, Urdu and Marathi. She is famously known for her songs, Aaja Re Pardesi, Oh Sajna and Naina Barse Rim Jhim.

Other singers apart from Lata Mangeshkar also took to social media to celebrate Neeraj Chopra’s win. Some of them include Galliyan singer Ankit Tiwari. He posted a picture of the athlete and thanked him for India’s first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#NeerajChopra thank you for the first gold medal. India is proud of your efforts. #goldmedal pic.twitter.com/914emMkirG — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) August 7, 2021

The singer is famous for his songs including the soulful Sunn Raha Hai from the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Aashiqui 2. He also lent his voice to Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Pyaar De, Iss Qadar Pyar Hai and many other numbers.

Shankar Mahadevan also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Chopra. He is famously known for Gallan Goodiyaan, the famous Dil Dhadakne Do number. His other songs include Sajdaa, Dil Dhadakne Do, Uff Teri Adaa and Hey Ya!

Jai Hind !! Heartiest congratulations Neeraj chopra !! Thank you for making India proud ! pic.twitter.com/jB5ArfWfDQ — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 7, 2021

Adnan Sami also extended his wishes to Chopra on Saturday. He wrote, "That historic throw which is now etched in Gold!!🥇"

Picture Credits: PTI/Olympics

