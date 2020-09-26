SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Legendary Singer To Be Laid To Rest With Full Police Honors

Legendary vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday due cardiac arrest in Chennai will be laid to rest with full police honours, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said on Saturday.

“SP Balasubramaniam, who has a place in the minds of not only Tamil Nadu but all the people of India, will be treated with respect by the police to add pride to their reputation,” the CM said on Twitter.

Mortal remains of SPB were brought to his farmhouse in Tamil Nadu’s Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district on Friday night for performing last rites. The renowned musician died afternoon after a month-long battle at the ICU of MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He was 74 years old.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: A R Rahman Shares Heartwarming Musical Tribute For Singer

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other politicians offered condolences on the death of the musician.

“The sweet, unparalleled vocal prowess of SP Balasubramaniam is irreplaceable. SPB has achieved a Guinness World Record for having sung the most number of songs. His demise is a disaster and I cannot compensate for the loss to the film industry and the world of art!” CM Palaniswami wrote in the SPB’s honour.

The musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. On August 5, the musician informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, Balasubrahmanyam spoke about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating that he suffered from chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor Pay Tributes

More about the renowned musician

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most celebrated singers of the Indian film industry, He is popular for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films and has recorded over 40000 songs in various regional languages. The late singer holds the Guinness World Record for having the biggest number of recorded songs.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has received a number of awards with the most prestigious ones being Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. He secured to his name six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works from the ongoing year included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Actor & Singer's Memorable Onscreen Performances To Watch

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Fans Mourn Demise, Say 'No One Can Reach Your Milestones'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.