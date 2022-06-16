Soon-to-be mother Sonam Kapoor recently organised a lavish baby shower in a garden area with a customised menu, napkins, and gifts. Her sister Rhea Kapoor was amongst the close friends and family who attended the event and the pictures and videos from the Neerja star's party went viral on social media.

One picture, in particular, caught the attention of netizens that featured Leo Kalyan posing with Sonam Kapoor. Musician Leo Kalyan. who prefers the pronouns he/she/they, performed at the 37-year-old actor's baby shower and stole the limelight after they wore a printed dress. However, Leo also became the target of various social media hate comments for their outfit.

Leo Kalyan reacts to hate comments

Leo Kalyan shared a picture with mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor where they sported a body-hugging spaghetti strap dress with a statement necklace. They shared the picture with Kapoor on their Instagram with the caption, ''A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. what is life?''

While many complimented them, the musician was not spared from the hate comments directed at their appearance. Reacting to the same, Kalyan took to their Instagram story and wrote:

''Hate comments don't bother me at all. Because firstly-some of them are so genuinely funny, I share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly. Also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life-I'm actually CHALLENGING people and societal norms. Which means: I'm doing something right," Wrote Leo.

Boasting of over 87k followers on the platform, Leo Kalyan posts pictures with fashionable attires and videos of their singing covers. They recently gave a surprise performance at Academy award-nominated singer Riz Ahmed's show. ''Last night was my 1st time back on stage after 3 years - but how could I say no when @rizahmed asked me to be a surprise special guest at his show for The Long Goodbye, the powerful album accompanying his Oscar-winning film of the same name. I’m still buzzing & can’t wait to perform again, hopefully very soon,'' they wrote sharing the video from the show.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor shared stunning pictures of herself in an all-white elegant ensemble to celebrate her birthday and her new journey as a mother. ''On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -

Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...'' the actor wrote.

Image: Instagram/@leokalyan