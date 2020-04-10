Leonardi DiCaprio’s Best Adventure Drama Films To Binge-watch During This Lockdown

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. Here are the best adventure drama films of Leonardo DiCaprio. Read ahead to know more-

Leonardi DiCaprio’s best adventure drama films

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can (2002). The film also cast Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a seasoned FBI agent who is in the pursuit of Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully forged millions of dollars' worth of checks while posing as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a legal prosecutor.

The Aviator (2004)

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator (2004). The film's cast includes Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a biopic depicting the early years of legendary Director and aviator Howard Hughes' career from the late 1920s to the mid-1940s.

Blood Diamond (2006)

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Edward Zwick’s Blood Diamond (2006). The film also cast Djimon Hounsou and Jennifer Connelly in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a fisherman, a smuggler, and a syndicate of businessmen match wit over the possession of a priceless blood-diamond from Africa.

Inception (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010). The film also had Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ellen Page as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology and is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.

The Revenant (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Alejandro G. Inarritu’s The Revenant (2015). The film also cast Tom Hardy and Will Poulter in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s who fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left to die by members of his own hunting team.

