Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Great Gatsby' Has Great Soundtrack; See Here

The Great Gatsby is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Baz Luhrmann. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire in lead roles. The story revolves around Nick Carraway, a World War I veteran who works as a stock market trader after settling in NYC. Carraway is attracted to Jay Gatsby’s flamboyant lifestyle. Leonardo Dicaprio plays the role of Gatsby, an enigmatic personality whose secrets are unravelled throughout the film. The events of the film take place in 1922 and 1929 and the movie also won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have reportedly been good friends in real life since childhood. This film marks the third time they have appeared in a movie together since This Boy's Life (1993) and Don's Plum (2001). Jay-Z also served as an executive producer for this film and also managed to convince director Baz Luhrmann to use a hip-hop soundtrack. The album was produced by Baz Luhrmann and Anton Monsted, with Jay-Z serving as the album's executive producer. The movie also has a magnificent soundtrack with blends of hip-hop. Take a look at the Great Gatsby’s soundtrack below.

The Great Gatsby has a retro and modern soundtrack. Jay-Z's $100 Bill is among the opening tunes and it is arguably the best. The album has several artists like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Andre 3000, Lana Del Rey, will.i.am, Sia, and more.

$100 Bill by Jay-Z

Love Is Blindness by Jack White

Back to Black by Beyoncé (feat Andre 3000 and solo version)

Young and Beautiful by Lana Del Rey

Bang Bang by will.i.am (additional vocals by Nicole Scherzinger)

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock

Kill and Run by Sia

The Great Gatsby facts

Additionally, there are several notable about the film that you shouldn't miss.

The flamboyant wife and muse of writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, Zelda Fitzgerald’s photo can be seen hanging on the wall in the background of the apartment Tom shares with Myrtle.

Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to play the role of Jay Gatsby because he was attracted to the idea of a man who comes from absolutely nothing.

Director Baz Luhrmann said in an interview that the interior of Gatsby's Long Island mansion was inspired by his old high school in Australia.

Both The Great Gatsby (2013) and The Great Gatsby (1974) won Academy Awards for Best Costume Design.

