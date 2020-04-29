Here Are Some Aishwarya Rai's Lesser-known Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most celebrated names across the globe today. The actor has not only carved a niche for herself in Bollywood but has impressed masses in Hollywood too.
Even though Aishwarya is away from the silver screen for a while now, she yet makes headlines for her magnanimous contribution to the Hindi cinema and her whereabouts on social media. Here are some reported lesser-known facts about the 'Miss World 1994' winner- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that fans may have not known.
Lesser known facts about Aishwarya Rai:
- Aishwarya Rai wanted to pursue a career in medicine during her school days, moreover, she reportedly loved zoology. But she couldn't go ahead with it due to some circumstances. Later, Aishwarya enrolled herself at a college of arts to become an architect but left it to pursue a career in modelling.
- Aishwarya was offered Rani Mukerji's role of Tina in the most-acclaimed film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998.
Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram posts will give you a recap of her quarantine period
Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: When Miss World Aishwarya Rai shared the frame with Nelson Mandela
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Indian actor who graced the Cannes International Film Festival.
- The Dil Ka Rishta actor has featured in over fifty music videos in a span of seven years.
Also Read | When filmy twist took place before Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007
- Aishwarya Rai has opened up in interviews that she is not fond of accessorising. As much as she is seen adorned with exquisite jewellery on-screen, and has endorsed ornament brands too, she is personally not obsessed with it.
- She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 by the Government of India and received 'Ordre des Arts et des Letters' by the Government of France in 2012.
- Aishwarya Rai is the only actor, who was invited for lunch by the US President George W. Bush when he visited India in 2006, but she reportedly couldn't attend it.
- She is also the first Indian actor to participate in the famous Oprah Winfrey show in the US.
- The actor had gained 20 pounds for the movie, Bride & Prejudice in 2004.
- The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star is a trained classical dancer and has learnt the form for five years while in her teens.
Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's look from 'Beat Pe Thumka' similar to Aishwarya Rai's from 'Nimbuda'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.