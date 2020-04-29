Here Are Some Aishwarya Rai's Lesser-known Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most celebrated names across the globe today. The actor has not only carved a niche for herself in Bollywood but has impressed masses in Hollywood too.

Even though Aishwarya is away from the silver screen for a while now, she yet makes headlines for her magnanimous contribution to the Hindi cinema and her whereabouts on social media. Here are some reported lesser-known facts about the 'Miss World 1994' winner- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that fans may have not known.

Lesser known facts about Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai wanted to pursue a career in medicine during her school days, moreover, she reportedly loved zoology. But she couldn't go ahead with it due to some circumstances. Later, Aishwarya enrolled herself at a college of arts to become an architect but left it to pursue a career in modelling.

Aishwarya was offered Rani Mukerji's role of Tina in the most-acclaimed film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram posts will give you a recap of her quarantine period

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: When Miss World Aishwarya Rai shared the frame with Nelson Mandela

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Indian actor who graced the Cannes International Film Festival.

The Dil Ka Rishta actor has featured in over fifty music videos in a span of seven years.

Also Read | When filmy twist took place before Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007

Aishwarya Rai has opened up in interviews that she is not fond of accessorising. As much as she is seen adorned with exquisite jewellery on-screen, and has endorsed ornament brands too, she is personally not obsessed with it.

She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 by the Government of India and received 'Ordre des Arts et des Letters' by the Government of France in 2012.

Aishwarya Rai is the only actor, who was invited for lunch by the US President George W. Bush when he visited India in 2006, but she reportedly couldn't attend it.

She is also the first Indian actor to participate in the famous Oprah Winfrey show in the US.

The actor had gained 20 pounds for the movie, Bride & Prejudice in 2004.

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star is a trained classical dancer and has learnt the form for five years while in her teens.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's look from 'Beat Pe Thumka' similar to Aishwarya Rai's from 'Nimbuda'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.