Life Of Pi Actor Adil Hussain Talks About India Hosting G20 Summit

Actor Adil Hussain has worked in a wide range of movies including some internationally acclaimed films like Life of Pi among others. Recently, Adil talked about India hosting the G20 summit for the first time and his upcoming movie titled Footprints on Water in an interview with ANI. During the conversation, he revealed his wish for India to conduct G143 instead of G20.

Adil Hussain talks about his film and G20 summit

Adil Hussain spoke candidly about the G20 summit and said, "I would prefer 100 or 210 countries of the world have come together then we can truly say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam because when we look at the world as one then only we can find the solutions to all the problems that we are facing including population problem, explosion, climate change, wars, transmigration of people, so I think it's a great sign that we Indians are hosting G20 summit and I think India can probably do way more by including more countries."

Adil further talked about his film Footprints on Water and his role and said that he is good with debutant directors as they have great enthusiasm for the project and put in a lot of hard work into their subject. "Generally, audiences get to see rosy pictures of European countries and rarely get to see the plight and dark realities of immigrants living there," he added.

Adil Hussain on his upcoming projects

During the interview, Adil Hussain also opened up about his upcoming projects and disclosed that he cannot discuss much about his projects, but he has several in his pipeline. "I am nostalgic about the film in which I will be working with someone who was 14 years old when I worked with her mother long back. Another movie was ‘The Second Chance’ which is about mime art which is not getting due respect globally and in India," he added.