Life Of Pi's Suraj Sharma Reflects On Importance Of True Reflection In Shows Over Tokenism

International actor Suraj Sharma has wowed the audience with his distinct roles in several Bollywood and Hollywood projects. The actor rose to fame with the 2012 Oscar-winning film Life Of Pi and Anushka Sharma starrer Philauri. While he is now exploring acting roles in the west, Suraj Sharma recently opened up about how tokenism in cinema and shows is not working over true reflections.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Suraj Sharma opened up about how Hollywood is missing its authentic representation of people of colour. The actor took an example of his latest outing How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, and mentioned how showing reality is much more important than tokenism.

The actor mentioned in his latest show, the makers portrayed NYC in a realistic manner. He mentioned how the group of friends, which he is a part of in the show, showcased honest characters that rightfully live in the story. The actor, therefore, explained the difference between the two and stated the reason why tokenism cannot work in making Hollywood a more inclusive space.

"The diversity is a huge positive for the show as they try to portray New York in a realistic manner. And that can't happen without showing how the world is. Tokenism is a thing but is not always the best thing. In this case, it doesn't feel like tokenism. It feels like true honest characters that deserve and rightfully live in this story. That's the difference, which is why it is so important." "We have a long way to go. I feel what's missing is authentic representation of colour on screen in stories, and the general narrative of the world be it history books or wherever you look at it. That's waht is missing," he added.

Hilary Duff on working with Suraj Sharma

Hilary Duff, who played the lead role of Sophie in How I Met Your Father, had earlier opened up on working with Suraj Sharma. The actor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, mentioned Suraj Sharma brought a vibrant energy to the sets of the show. She also expressed her wish to visit India and revealed she is fascinated by the diverse culture of the country.

Image: Instagram/@surajsharmagram