'Liger' Makers Postpone Teaser Release Of Film Starring Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda

The teaser release of South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie Liger has been pushed by the makers as the country fights the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The movie featuring the Arjun Reddy star as a boxer is directed by Puri Jagannadh of Pokkiri fame and features actor Ananya Panday as the female lead.

In a joint statement issued by the makers, Deverakonda, and Jagannadh the team expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and said the teaser of their film will be released later at a better time.

"During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all", the statement read.

The team urged everyone to follow necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus and get vaccinated. Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other, and get vaccinated at the earliest.

"Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country, the statement added.

About the film

The first poster of the movie was unveiled in January this year.

The film went on floors back in January 2020, it was soon halted because of the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, the Telugu actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer with a stutter in this Puri Jagannadh venture. Alongside Vijay and Ananya, the much-awaited debut film of the Tollywood star will also feature Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in key roles.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on September 9 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(with PTI inputs)

