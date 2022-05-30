Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda sent the team their best wishes ahead of the release. The leading duo of the film wished the Jug Jugg Jeeyo crew all the best in a unique way as they stepped onto the dance floor and grooved to the film's hit The Punjaabban Song. Several fans and followers took to the post's comments section and hailed the duo for their moves.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda dance to The Punjaabban Song

On Monday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a fun-filled video on her social media account as she took the dance floor with Vijay Deverakonda. The duo was seen grooving to The Punjaabban Song, which was recently released by the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Ananya Panday donned a neon green off-shoulder dress, which she paired with purple shoes as she danced to the foot-tapping track. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, donned a smart white suit and black pants as the duo set the dance floor on fire. Ananya mentioned she was 'hooked to this step' as she wished the Jug Jugg Jeeyo team her best on behalf of the Liger team. She wrote, "Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger"

Watch the video here:

Ananya Panday's video comes after Varun Dhawan challenged her and other stars from the industry to take on the dance challenge. He recently grooved to The Punjaabban Song himself, with his dad David Dhawan, and the clip of the duo went viral online.

The Punjaabban Song saw Gippy Grewal, Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan and Romy croon an upbeat track, which became the talk of the town as soon as it was released. Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who also feature in the film, were seen dancing to the hit track with Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The much-awaited film is set to get its theatrical release on June 24, and fans can't wait to see the ensemble cast on the big screen.