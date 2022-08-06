Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Leave Fans Spellbound With Chemistry In New Song 'Aafat'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan-India film Liger has created a buzz ever since the trailer of the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film was released. With the film hitting the theatres on August 25, the makers have been treating fans with regular updates about the upcoming movie. Amid the promotions that are going on, the makers dropped Liger's second song, Aafat.

After the success of their first peppy track Vaat Laga Denge, the second song will set the mood right with its soothing beats and soulful voice. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's new song Aafat released from Liger

The music videos showcase some very interesting and mind-boggling camerawork where Vijay and Ananya Panday can be seen grooving on the beach. The two even get romantic in a small cave accompanied by a troop of background dancers. The sizzling chemistry between the two lead stars along with the soul-stirring voice of Tanishk is sure to leave fans mesmeirsed and glued while watching the song.

Prior to Aafat, Liger’s Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge also became internet sensations. While Akdi Pakdi was a peppy track with fast-paced beats, Waat Laga Denge brought the energy which can compel anyone to dance to its beats.

Vijay shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT.” Liger, on the other hand, is a sports action drama that will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It features the Arjun Reddy star as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Ananya plays his girlfriend and Ramya Krishnan plays his mother in the film.

Apart from the two stars, the film also marks wrestler Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as he will be seen playing a significant role in the film. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Liger, Vijay will be also seen in a multi-lingual film Khushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

