'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda & Team Leave Promotional Event Midway; Actor Issues Statement

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their upcoming sports drama film Liger, which is all set to release later in August. The actors recently visited a mall in Navi Mumbai to greet their fans, resulting in an overcrowded situation following which the team had to depart midway.

In videos from the event making rounds on the internet, Vijay can be seen trying to calm down the crowd; however, the situation went out of hand. Following the incident, the Arjun Reddy star issued a statement via social media, mentioning he was overwhelmed by the fans' love and further hoped they were safe. The film's makers also dropped a similar message, hoping that no one got hurt amid the chaos.

Vijay Deverakonda & Liger team leave promotional event midway

In glimpses from the Mall surfacing on social media, one can see fans holding posters of Vijay, with many chanting 'We Love You.' Trying his best to control the situation, Vijay can be heard saying, "Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only."

Shortly after the chain of events, Vijay took to his Instagram story and dropped a message for his fans. He wrote, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

More about Vijay & Ananya Panday's Liger

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Vijay as the eponymous MMA fighter alongside Ananya, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also make a special appearance in the film, marking his Indian cinema debut. The has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. After various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liger will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

