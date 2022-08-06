'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Stops By Famous Tea Stall In Patna During Promotions; See Pics

As Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated project Liger is gearing up for a grand release this month, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The team who is in Patna today decided to visit the famous Graduate Chaiwali’s stall and enjoy tea with fans there. The actor pleasantly surprised Priyanka Gupta, who runs the Graduate Chaiwali tea stall after he visited the place and interacted with her.

While sipping the tea, the actor who is known for his humility and soft nature, interacted with fans while explaining to them more about the upcoming film. Pictures of the actor from the promotional event have gone viral on social media platforms. This time, the actor was spotted alone for the event as his female lead Ananya Panday skipped the tour.

Vijay Deverakonda promotes Liger on Patna streets

In the viral pictures from the tour, Vijay looked simple yet casual in a white tee and jeans as he promoted the Liger in Patna. The other pictures showed the actor posing with Priyanka and other helpers at the stall. There were several other pictures where he posed with the frenzied fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the stall just to catch a glimpse of the star.

This is not the first time that the actor was seen on the streets to promote the film. Earlier, Both Ananya and Vijay turned the Mumbai streets into a dance stage after they stepped out and grooved with local children. Apart from the children, the two were joined by various other onlookers. They were dancing on one of the film's tracks, Akdi Pakdi, which has become a chartbuster ever since it was released by the team.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, the actors recently visited a mall in Navi Mumbai to greet their fans, resulting in an overcrowded situation following which the team had to depart midway. Following the incident, the Arjun Reddy star issued a statement via social media, mentioning he was overwhelmed by the fans' love and further hoped they were safe. The film's makers also dropped a similar message, hoping that no one got hurt amid the chaos. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Vijay as the eponymous MMA fighter alongside Ananya, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also make a special appearance in the film, marking his Indian cinema debut.

(Image: @graduate_chaiwali/Instagram)