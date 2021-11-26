Like 'Dhamaka', Here Are Other Movies Set In The Backdrop Of Media And Journalism

Bollywood is home to many movies revolving around the theme of media and journalism. Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest film Dhamaka, set in the backdrop of journalism, was highly appreciated by the audience owing to the gripping thriller and intense performance of the actor.

Check out the list of Hindi films shedding light on the field of journalism in the country through their depictions.

1. Page 3

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the Konkona Sen Sharma starrer dram film Page 3 follows the story of a tabloid journalist attending high profile parties to get a closer look at the lives of the celebrities. She soon unfolds the truth behind their dual live and explores the pit of hypocrisy and insecurities they dwell in. The film was released in 2005 and also features Tara Sharma, Sandhya Mridul and Atul Kulkarni.

2. Kabul Express

Kabir Khan's 2006 thriller starring John Abraham and Arshad Wasi in the lead role follows the plight of two Indian journalists being taken hostage by Pakistani soldiers along with a fellow American journalist and an Afghan guide. The soldiers force them to take a 48-hour journey in the war-torn country. With a decent box office collection, director Kabir Khan was lauded for his direction.

3. No One Killed Jessica

The crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is based on the high profile case of Jessica Lal. The film revolves around Sabrin Lal, played Vidya Balan, fighting for justice after her sister is shot by a politician's son. Together with reporter Meera Gaity, played by Rani Mukerji, and an organization, she fights against the system to punish the culprit. The movie was released in the year 2011.

4. Peepli Live

Directed by Anusha Rizvi and Mahmood Farooqui, the movie features Omkar Das Manikpuri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shalini Vatsa and Raghubir Yadav. A poor farmer decides to commit suicide in a bid to get the farmer's compensation. After learning about his intention, the media sensationally covers his story whilst the politicians gather at his village. The movie was released in the year 2010.

5. Rann

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the political thriller follows the story of an ethical CEO of a news channel being coerced by his son and his son-in-law to frame the PM by spreading false news. After finding out their real intention, the CEO sets out to make things right at the cost of his career and life. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal.

