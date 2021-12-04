Like Katrina-Vicky, See Celebs Who Had High Level Security-secrecy At Their Wedding

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding on December 9 is said to be one of the hotly buzzed events in Bollywood this month. With a few days remaining, the couple has already started preparing for the grand affair and making sure that they spare no efforts in welcoming their 120 guests including some of the high profile names from fil, politics, sports and business backgrounds. From a Tiger safari in Rajasthan to luxurious amenities, netizens have been keeping a close eye on the grand ceremony.

The event will also reportedly be loaded with a high level of security and secrecy. However, this is not the first time that the netizens are witnessing an event of such a large scale in Bollywood. Here are other celebrities who maintained a great level of security and secrecy around their wedding.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The beloved couple of Bollywood tied the knot on November 14 in 2018 at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy. The couple reportedly asked their guests to not click any pictures at the wedding and post them on social media. According to a report from ANI, to ensure the same, phone cameras were taped while the guests were allowed entry only with a special wrist band. Security boats were also stationed outside the venue to take care of lurking paparazzi.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Married on December 11, 2017, the couple shocked the world by releasing their wedding photos on their respective social media. The ceremony which took place at Borgo Finocchieto villa in Italy was beefed up with security with only friends and family allowed at the venue, as per a report from Filmi Beat. The guests were also reportedly asked to not click any pictures at the ceremony.

3. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra officially tied the knot on April 21 in 2014. According to a report from Indian Express, the couple got married in Italy in presence of only 12 friends and family members. Their traditional Bengali manner wedding was later confirmed via the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films a day after the wedding.

Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji got married last night on 21st April in Italy. We wish the couple a very happy married life. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 22, 2014

4. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Actor Preity Zinta got married to her boyfriend Gene Goodenough on February 29 in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple kept the news and details of their wedding extremely lowkey as it was only confirmed after several Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen and Farah Khan Ali wished them on social media. The actor's friend Kabir Bedi took to his Twitter to wish by writing, ''HUGE CONGRATS my friend @realpreityzinta on your marriage to Gene in Los Angeles, City of Angels. Blessings!''

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Getting hitched on December 1 in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had multiple fairytale wedding ceremonies in Hindu as well as Christian manner. According to a report from DNA, the couple had high-level security to ensure the safety of their high profile guests at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The staff members of the hotels were also refrained from using their smartphones and were handed out basic phones. The guests were also reportedly not spared from this rule.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/virat.kohli