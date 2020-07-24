'Like Sushant, I Too Faced Wrath Of The Gang And Was Thrown Out Of Films': Shekhar Suman

Reports of Susant Singh Rajput allegedly being ousted from many films and boycotted by the big names had infuriated netizens, who demanded ‘justice’ for the late actor. Even celebrities like Kangana Ranaut have been voicing their thoughts, alleging the ‘systematic sabotaging’ of his career and blaming big names for his demise.

Shekhar Suman -- who had launched a forum for the movement, met with Sushant's family in Patna and demanded a CBI probe into the case -- has also echoed the Kangana's views, claiming that he too was thrown out of films by the ‘gang’.

When asked about the ‘suicide gang’, as Kangana pointed, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Shekhar Suman replied, “I’m not sure about the suicide gang, but there is a gang, there is a coterie that pushes people to take extreme steps, that is what perhaps Kangana meant by a suicide gang. This gang is akin to a ‘mafia’, like a ‘goonda’, so that they can control, navigate, and decide everything, who is going to go up, go out.”

“Actors are like horses whom they bet on and they make money on them; the horse never gets the money. These are mercenaries who will walk over each other’s dead body to be there, so they are ruthless,” Shekhar Suman also said.

The Bhoomi star added, “I think the whole nexus was against Sushant. If you see the backstory, you can see how he was systematically marginalised and even in the film functions, people were trying to just run him down, he was never rewarded or awarded, and the films that he was doing, he had to wash his hands from him, without being given a reason for them. I don’t have proof so I can’t name them, blame them or shame them.”

Sushant reportedly was ousted from six films in the span of seven months. When asked for his take on this, Shekhar replied, “This is a clear indication of the fact that when you don’t become a yes-man, and not become a sycophant or fall to someone’s feet, you will be marginalised, and that's what happened to Sushant. He dared to choose his films. He decided that this is the film that he doesn't want to do, and this is the film I will wait for, even I have to turn down six films.”

“He might have said no to a big producer which I think he did, I’m told, and he was infuriated, and then the nexus passes this order that no one is going to take him and if anyone has signed him, just throw him out of the film. I’m sure that might have had a deep impact on his mind, and suddenly you wake up in the morning that you’re no longer part of films you’ve signed, which you have spent time working, on the script etc, and suddenly everything goes kaput.”

On asked if Shekhar Suman also face the wrath of such a ‘gang’, the actor said, “You never get to see the faces. Of course, I faced the wrath of people, because I was doing a show called Movers & Shakers where I used to name people, so obviously lot of people took it upon themselves to get back to me. I would probably not believe it, and would think it was my mistake that I didn’t get the films.”

“But a couple of directors told me, ‘Whenever we want to cast you, in a big film, something goes wrong, and they get a call from someone, without naming that person, they would say ‘drop Shekhar’. Except for Sanjay Leela Bhanali’s Devdas, for the role of Chunnilal, which I could not unfortunately do, the rest of the films where I was cast, I was obviously thrown out of them.”

He also added, “But they didn’t realise that you can’t suppress talent for too long, I said, ‘okay, if you are not going to give me enough opportunities in movies, I will go to Television. Let’s see if you can stop me there. If you stop me there, I will go to theatre. If you stop me there, I’ll go to street theatre and if you stop me there, I’ll probably go to my rooftop and start acting, but you can’t stop me. Not only me, but my son also faced it."

