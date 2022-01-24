'Limitless': Manushi Chhillar Welcomes Geeta Phogat To Show On National Girl Child Day

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has launched a social media-based chat show, named 'Limitless'. The actor has launched it to celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman and it will see her having conversations with some of the most inspiring women icons in India. Manushi launched this project on National Girl Child Day with the international athlete, Geeta Phogat.

Manushi took to her Instagram handle to announce the same by welcoming the first guest for the programme, Geeta Phogat. She captioned the post, "Every girl child has limitless potential to shine bright. Growing up and even now, I’ve been in awe of so many She-roes who are working incessantly to break the glass ceiling." Manushi further added, "On National Girl Child Day, I’m thrilled to launch Limitless, a conversation series with the most remarkable women of India who, through sheer will power and talent, are icons of modern day India." She continued, "Limitless will celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman and in episode one, it is my honour to speak to the wrestling icon, the hero of Haryana - Geeta Phogat. #Limitless @geetaphogat #NationalGirlChildDay".

Manushi Chhillar welcomes Geeta Phogat as her first guest in 'Limitless'

In her first converation with Geeta Phogat, Manushi said that they hail from the same state and her contribution towards making women aware that they are capable of achieving wonderful things. Manushi said that Geeta changed the discourse of women rights in Haryana and country. Giving a message to the youth of the country, Phogat said that nowadays, youth believe in short cuts, they want every result in a short period of time, which is not great as one needs to wait and work hard to achieve something big. She asked people to not beieve in short cuts and instead work hard for their goals.

Manushi asked Geeta about the difficulty she faced post-pregnancy, to which she answered that the two years of break was mandatory for the baby which was also joyful. "But, I had to work harder to shred the weight which I gained when I was pregnant. But, see I still won a Silver Medal in the National Championship that was held in November and I am happy that this is my first medal after a long break", Geeta added. Ending the chat with a strong message, Geeta said that girls are not less capable than men, they just need to believe in themselves and have a vast amount of confidence and afterwards anything can be achieved.