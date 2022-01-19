Global sensation Priyanka Chopra had left her fans stunned after she played the titular role in the 2014 film Mary Kom, which was based on the ace boxer. Though Priyanka’s work was hailed by fans and critics alike, however, the casting for the film seems to be inappropriate for some. Last week, Priyanka had addressed the issue of lack of diversity during Mary Kom's casting in an interview with Vanity Fair. Her wise words were praised by Manipur-based model-actor Lin Laishram.

Priyanka, in the interview with the above-mentioned outlet last week, said that Kom should have been “played by someone who actually belongs to that ethnicity for a more accurate representation”. She added that “I look nothing like her”. On hearing the wise words from the actor-producer, Lin hailed her and called her ‘‘brave and gracious’ for accepting it publicly. For the unversed, the story of the biopic revolves around a young woman who encounters a renowned coach in a boxing gym, and then she shares her boxing aspirations with him and convinces him to teach her. Despite her father's disapproval, she follows her passion.

Lin Laishram hails Priyanka Chopra for acknowledging the lack of diversity in Mary Kom casting

Lin Laishram issued a press statement and thanked Priyanka Chopra for being vocal about the issues. Sharing her views on the same, she said,

“It’s really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded. With the OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I am very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way.”

Earlier, during an interview with Free Press Journal, Lin had opened up about the lack of inclusivity while casting for mainstream projects. She revealed how much she admired Priyanka’s hard work and also hoped to see a girl from Manipur or the North East to have portrayed the role of Mary Kom in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a list of films lined up in kitty. She will next be seen in Text For You alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Citadel. Apart from this, she has a budding comedy project with Mindy Kaling and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bhansali_Prod/PriyankaChopra/LinLaishram