Lisa Haydon Aces Maternity Fashion In Beige And Black 'Bumpsuit Uniform'; See Post

Lisa Haydon took to Instagram on March 24, 2021, to flaunt her pregnancy style. In the picture that can be seen on Lisa Haydon’s Instagram, she is wearing an outfit curated from Bumpsuit, a clothing line that specialises in maternity wear and the actor has called her attire her “Bumpsuit uniform”.The picture has Lisa Haydon wearing an all-black ensemble that is topped with a long beige trench coat. Lisa Haydon has been captured mid-motion in the picture with a cup of coffee in her hand.

Lisa Haydon's pregnancy style

In the picture, Hayden's outfit has been tied together with a pair of black high rain boots. Lisa Haydon’s hair is in a ponytail in the picture and she is wearing a pair of black sunglasses as an accessory. Her style has been deeply appreciated by her fans and followers in the picture. Many of the people have commented using the heart and fire emojis to comment on how she looked.

Some people commented saying that Lisa Haydon was a style icon and that she looked flawlessly gorgeous in everything that she wore. One particular person wondered if Lisa Haydon looked more cute or stunning in the picture. Others commented saying that she was redefining Bollywood maternity fashion with the looks she was serving.

One of Lisa Haydon's photos which was uploaded on March 15, 2021, showed her flaunting her maternity style once again. In the picture, Lisa Haydon can be seen wearing a jumpsuit that has been left open in the front and she has allowed her baby bump to peep out from the gap. Lisa Haydon can be seen posing for the picture with her hand on her hair as she looked into the camera.

For the caption of her picture, Lisa Haydon joked by saying that she did not know what was making her stomach grow, the baby or the food she was eating. She said, "Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza" while joking about her baby bump. The picture has been kept monochromatic with everything from the background to the outfit she was wearing, being in varying shades of nude.

Source: Lisa Haydon Instagram

