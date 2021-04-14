Lisa Haydon Enjoys Quality Time With Her 'Beach Babes' In Hong Kong; See Photos

On April 13, 2021, actor and model Lisa Haydon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring her two sons- Zack and Leo. In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying their time on the Shek-O beach. The model is enjoying her quality time with family in Hong Kong. She is currently awaiting the arrival of her third child with her hubby, Dino Lalvani.

Lisa Haydon enjoys quality time with family in Hong Kong

In the picture, Lisa Haydon's kids can be seen twinning with each other as they wore matching cartoon printed shorts. They can be seen looking at the sea and soaking in the sunshine. In the candid picture, one can see them engaging in a fun conversation. As for the caption, Lisa simply called the duo, “Beach babes”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Sonalika Sahay called the children, “Cuties” and dropped a red heart. A fan commented, “So adorable. Miss hanging out with you mommies xxx”. Another one wrote, “Heaven so adorable can’t wait to see u! And mee princess lisa she will be a joy!!! Xxxviv”. A user commented, “So gorgeous” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Adorable kiddie” with a red heart.

Lisa Haydon is an active Instagram user as she is constantly treating her fans and followers with snaps from her vacay in Hong Kong. Recently, she shared a picture with her son, Leo. Lisa can be seen carrying him in her arms. She is sporting an orange coloured strapless bikini and a tennis cap. Sharing yet another adorable picture, Lisa penned a long note describing how nervous she is as she awaits her third child’s arrival.

She wrote, “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms?”. “I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks”. “On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them”, she added. The supermodel concluded, “April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and motivating comments for the actor on the post.

A peek into Lisa Haydon's photos

Image Source: Lisa Haydon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.