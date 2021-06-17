Lisa Haydon Gets Beautiful Baby Shower As She Prepares To Welcome Her Third Child

Lisa Haydon is on her way to embrace motherhood for the third time, as her third child arrives by the end of this month. As the model-actor and mother of two, comes to the end of her term, she received a gorgeous baby shower from her best friends. Take a look at the bunch of happy pictures, she shared on her Instagram feed.

Lisa Haydon to welcome baby no.3 soon; gets an adorable baby shower

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Lisa Haydon had revealed that the due date for her is June 22, and she can be welcoming her daughter anytime now as the contractions have begun. The actor had announced her pregnancy back in February 2021, by sharing a video on her Instagram feed, featuring her elder son Zack. In her interview, with the magazine, Lisa had revealed that Zack is quite excited to be the elder brother to his baby sister, which was also visible in the video.

Now, as her due date inches closer, Lisa received a warm and beautifully done–up baby shower by her bunch of girlfriends. The actor shared multiple pictures from the celebrations in three posts on her Instagram feed, on June 17, 2021. The décor was a combination of the lightest tones of pink with white added to it, mostly including floral wreaths and arrangements. Lisa and all of her friends dressed up in white ensembles and wore tiaras made of roses and baby’s breath in their hair.

In her expressive caption on the first post, Lisa wrote, “One of the most special days... Five friends (@nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm) planned a baby shower to welcome the little one. I may have given them some reference photos (not a control freak at all 😝) BUT, this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl, you are so loved!” In the posts followed after it, Lisa thanked the decorators, bakers, and caterers that helped with arranging the baby shower. Comments under all the posts are full of love, wishes, and congratulatory messages for Lisa and the baby girl, who arrives soon.

Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani, in October 2016, with a beach wedding in Hong Kong, where they stay presently. The couple has since become parents twice, to boys Zack and Leo, who arrived in May 2017 and January 2020. The actor is all set to welcome her daughter and is often seen flaunting her baby bump on the social media platform.

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.