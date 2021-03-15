Lisa Haydon Has This To Say About Her Baby Bump, Check Out Her Picture

Lisa Haydon who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani shared a new picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. She took to Instagram on Monday and expressed her confusion about whether the growth of her belly has something to do with her baby or the number of pizzas/croissants she eats. The actor is seen flaunting her baby bump in a grey jumpsuit, leaving her hair open as she stands upright and confident. She hilariously captioned her post, “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza (sic).” Take a look at the post and what her fans reacted to her baby bump below.

Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy

Lisa Haydon announced on February 8 that she is expecting her third child, this time a girl. Lisa is a mother to two sons named Leo and Zack. In the video, she revealed the gender of her third kid. She was joined by her son Zack who was excited to welcome his baby sister, who is due this June. Take a look at the video here.

Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Women's Day 2021 and shared a picture of her baby bump. Lisa wore an unbuttoned pair of denim and completed her look with a stunning orange bikini. She flaunted the bump and wrote, "With my very little woman (sic)". Fans and celebs soon rushed to the gram and commented on the picture. Actor Shibani Dandekar wrote, "are you even real???!!! or my gosh how stunning can you be". While Filipino actor and model Isabella Daza wrote, "Gorgeous!" Evelyn Sharma wrote, "Amazing! Congratulations Lisa!!" Take a look at the post here.

More about Lisa Haydon's life and career

Lisa Haydon is a model turned actor who made her Bollywood acting debut with the film Aisha (2010). She received acclaim for her performance in the comedy-drama Queen (2014) alongside Kangana Ranaut which earned her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also starred in films like Housefull 3 and had a brief role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018. She is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani since 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo in February 2020.

