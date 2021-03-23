Lisa Haydon Loves THIS About Pregnancy; Shares A Video Flaunting Her Hair

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon, known for her films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Queen, had recently announced that she is expecting her third child. She shared a video of herself with blow-dried hair. She wrote that pregnancy has made her hair thicker than usual. Take a look at Lisa giving suggestions to her fans who are in Hong Kong.

What Lisa Haydon loves about pregnancy

Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself imitating a lion. Her hair was air blown and looked voluminous. She also kissed the camera in the video. Talking about her pregnancy, she said that she loves one thing about it and that is her hair. She mentioned that the pregnancy hormones made her hair grow thicker than ever. She also suggested her fans in Hong Kong saying, "If you’re living in HK and want a special blow out. Sheila at the Grand Hyatt really knows how to ruffle those feathers." She even mentioned that it was her husband's birthday week and she wanted to 'look extra' for it. Take a look at Lisa Haydon's video flaunting her hair.

Reactions to Lisa Haydon's video

As soon as Lisa shared what she loves most about pregnancy, her fans wrote all things nice. They wrote that Lisa's face was glowing. Shibani Dandekar wrote that Lisa looked gorgeous in the video. Many women wrote that they miss the glowing skin and thick hair during pregnancy. Take a look at the comments on Lisa Haydon's Instagram.

Lisa Haydon's pregnancy pictures

Lisa is a mother of two sons, Zack and Leo. The actor shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. She wore a khakee jumper and posed for the camera with her bare belly. In the caption she wrote, "Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza." She also shared a picture of herself with her 'little woman' She wore an orange bandeau top and a pair of blue denim pants. She unbuttoned her jeans and revealed that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting a girl child. Take a look at the pictures here.

