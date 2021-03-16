Lisa Haydon Reveals Her 'new House Inspo', Says 'doing Up A Home Is A Journey'

Actor Lisa Haydon is currently expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. The diva often takes to her Instagram profile to share her maternal journey online with fans. Amidst this, preggers Lisa has now revealed intriguing details about her home decor choices.

Lisa Haydon’s new house inspo

It appears that the celeb is now building a brand new house to mark the arrival of her third child. While sharing a collage photo of her home decor inspiration, the actor unveiled that revamping a house is nothing less than a journey for her. Detailing the twists and turns, Lisa opined how quickly her tastes evolve which results in entirely scrapping up an idea. However, according to her, after several changes, the Housefull 3 actor has now arrived closer to an apt style. She shared,

New house inspo... doing up a home is a journey.. have been looking at different ideas, vibes, magazines and insta accounts for ages trying to find what I actually like. Sometimes I find my taste evolving so quickly and calling our interior designer saying “oh sorry I don’t like that anymore, let’s flag thatðŸ™ˆ”... however, I think we are arriving closer to a style/feeling that will last over time as being ours. READ | Lisa Haydon has this to say about her baby bump, check out her picture

As soon as the new post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the diva indeed seem to agree with the star. While some complimented the contents of the post, others went to hail her taste as ‘cool’. A user also explained that they can aptly relate to her situation as even they are renovating their home. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

In another post, Lisa recently expressed her confusion regarding the growth of her belly. The actor is concerned if it’s happening because of the baby or due to the number of pizzas and croissants she eats daily. Donning a grey jumpsuit, the actor flaunted her baby bump while sharing her thought. She hilariously captioned the picture as, “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza (sic).” Check out the picture shared by her below:

