Lisa Haydon Says It Has 'taken Three Pregnancies To Figure Out How To Dress My Bump'

On April 28, 2021, actor Lisa Haydon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring herself and her son. In the picture, she can be seen holding her son in her arms and posing confidently. She also flaunted her baby bump in an all-green outfit. Sharing the picture, the actor told her fans that it took her three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her bump.

Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in an all-green outfit

In the picture, Lisa can be seen sporting an all-green outfit, while her younger son, Leo, can be seen wearing a white tee and checked jumpsuit. Lisa went for minimal makeup and kept her long straight hair open. As for the caption, she wrote,

“It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true”.

“I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past. However, after 4 years of consecutive shape-shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me”. “This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy.”

Lisa continued, “I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term”. She concluded, “Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair... life doesn’t stop for the gram. Tap for tags”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. Isabelle Daza commented, “I’m influenced” with red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped red heart, while Tanya Ghavri called her ‘so hot’ and dropped a fire emoji. A fan commented, “You are truly a goddess” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Love this dress”. A netizen commented, “Such a beautiful portrait”, while another one simply wrote, “Ohh damn gorgeous mamma” with a fire emoticon.

Lisa Haydon's children Zack and Leo, whom she shares with hubby Dino Lalvani, are often seen on her social media handle. The star mother shares glimpses of their whereabouts and her activities on Insta. She is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, with Dino.

Image Source: Lisa Haydon's Instagram

