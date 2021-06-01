Lisa Haydon Says 'thank God For Small Mercies' As She Manages To Get A Click With Her Kids

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon is all set to welcome her baby girl come June with her husband Dino Lalvani. The actor announced her pregnancy news through a cute video on Instagram in February this year. The actor who is already a mother of two boys Zack and Leo recently took to her social media handle to share the proud moment when her kids stayed still for 5 minutes to click a beautiful picture of the mother and her sons.

Lisa Haydon says "thank God for small mercies"

Taking to Instagram, Lisa Haydon shared a picture of herself and her kids posing for a few clicks by the beach. Sharing two pictures from the many clicks, the actor said that the first picture shared was the first one that they clicked and it was the only time when Lisa Haydon's kids stayed still and looked at the camera. The pictures were clicked for the cover photo of a popular magazine and the Queen actor shared that she is super proud of this little moment with her babies and also thanked God for the small mercies that made it possible for them to get a beautiful shot. She also shared another picture which was her favourite from the lot but did not make the cover. Check it out.

Netizens react to Lisa Haydon's photos

Many celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Anaita Shroff, Jessica Micheal chimed in on the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the picture. Erika Packard wrote, "I can’t! Stunning. Mummy!!." Lisa's fans and followers were also in awe of the photo and flooded her comments with heart and fire emojis and also commented about how gorgeous her family is. Take a look.

A look into Lisa Haydon's Instagram

Lisa tied the knot with hubby Dino Lalvani, a British businessman and CEO of Binatone & the Hubble Connected IoT in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in 2020. The actor often posts pictures with her kids giving her fans a glimpse into her family moments. She is lately also sharing pictures of herself flaunting her pregnant belly on Instagram. Check out some of Lisa Haydon's photos below.

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM

