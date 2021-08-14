Lisa Haydon Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Girl; Welcomes Hubby Dino Lalvani To Instagram

Model and actor Lisa Haydon embraced motherhood once again in July this year. However, this time, the Housefull 3 actor had a unique way to share the news of her baby girl's arrival. The actor confirmed the joyful news by replying to a fan's comment through her official Instagram handle, instead of sharing a special post.

After keeping her maternity journey a private affair for a long time, Lisa Haydon finally shared a glimpse of her little baby girl on the photo-sharing site. Along with the pictures, Haydon also announced her husband, Dino Lalvani's debut on the social media platform. Take a look at the pictures below.

Lisa Haydon shares the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl

In the latest pictures, Lisa Haydon looked elegant as she sported a black dress. She can be seen holding her newborn munchkin endearingly. Showing immense love and affection, The Shaukeens star reposted her hubby's first post on her IG story and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "We love you baby girl, with everything that we’ve got!! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give him a warm welcome."

Dino Lalvani shared several snaps of his wife and little munchkin on his Instagram account and penned a simple yet meaningful caption. He wrote, "MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA." As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, Haydon was quick enough to welcome her partner. She commented, "Welcome my love" and dropped several red hearts. Many fans and followers also dropped heartwarming messages as they welcomed Lalvani on the photo-blogging platform. A fan commented, "They both look heavenly. I really admire Lisa for living life to the fullest." Another one added, "Congratulations and welcome" with a red heart.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got officially hitched in the year 2016. Lisa Haydon's babies; Zack, Leo and Lara are often a sight on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Haydon has appeared in numerous Bollywood films such as Aisha, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Queen among others.

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.