Lisa Haydon Shares Her 'favourite' Pregnancy Pic Of Her Posing On The Surfing Board

The Shaukeens actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13, 2021, to share a stunning picture from her recent photoshoot that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared a picture of her in the middle of the sea sitting on a surfing board. The actor is seen looking away from the camera enjoying the beautiful sunset. She is seen donning a black bikini showing off her baby bump. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “A bit behind on posting the rest of our shoot with @bazaarindia but, this is my favourite moment of all the pictures”.

Lisa added, “A moment I’ll travel back to in the coming months... when we’d go home to feed ourselves and sleep through the night. Every new addition brings a new family dynamic. Sometimes I feel it’s like a little revolution. When ppl ask if I’m ready. I never know what to say. Yes, because everything weighs heavy. No, because nothing could ever really fully prepare us for what’s about to happen till it does... living on a prayer, stealing sleep, really taking every day as it comes. No matter how crazy things get, there is real surfing to look forward to (not just posing on the board 😝) and being on top of mountains again”. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users penned some happy messages, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “You inspire me Lis!! Picking up that surfboard for the 1st time as I write this”. Another one wrote, “Reading this made me a bit teary for many reasons but I know you are such a wonderful, excellent, loving, caring, great and of course I can go on but you know where I’m coming from. Wishing you the best Lisa”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

