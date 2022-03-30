Lisa Haydon Still Fits In 16-year Old Monokini; Actor Stuns Netizens As Pictures Go Viral

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon has a stunning swimsuit collection. The 35-year-old posted a handful of photos on her Instagram account from her pool session. In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a black and white swimsuit and looks absolutely gorgeous.

Lisa mentioned in her caption that she purchased the swimsuit when she was 19, indicating that the swimming costume was bought 16 years back. Lisa Haydon wrote, "I bought this swimsuit when I was 19." She was flooded with fans' comments, immediately after the Queen actor posted her beautiful picture on her Instagram handle. In response to her image, one of the Instagram users wrote, “you still look 19 cuzzy, I love you.” “OMG…u got hotter after baby birth…U r on fire," said another commenter. Another one added, “Your body is still flawless.”

Lisa Haydon is one of the few actors in Bollywood who have shown confidence in carrying any outfit with grace. Many pregnant women hide behind huge kaftans, lengthy outfits, and maternity garments, The Shaukeens actor on the other hand has always been spotted in bikinis on beaches. The actor and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child last year in July. Haydon was pictured on the beaches and poolside, as usual, embracing her baby belly. She had even shared many photos of herself posing for the camera while donning different bikinis.

Haydon’s work in Bollywood & her take on being a mother of 3

Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her family. The actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Aisha had kept herself away from the limelight for a long time. She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Zack, in 2017. In February 2020, Lisa and Dino had their second child, Leo. They also have a daughter together. Lisa Haydon is recognised for her roles in films such as The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals, and Housefull 3. Lisa was also a judge on the television show 'Top Model India' and appeared in the web series The Trip (Season 1).

Last year, Lisa had penned a heartfelt note about being a mother of three. The actor also explained the reason behind her gap on social media. She wrote, “So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch-up post. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in, I feel incapable. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to take it one feed at a time.”

Image: Instagram/@Lisahaydon